HCM City exhibition spotlights 1968 Spring General Offensive and Uprising
A photo exhibition opened in Ho Chi Minh City on January 4 to mark the 55th anniversary of the 1968 Spring General Offensive and Uprising.
In his remarks, Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports Tran The Thuan said the occasion marks a strategic turning point in the resistance war against the US.
Despite failing to achieve its ultimate goal, it truly dealt a “thunder-like” blow to the US’s “local war” strategy and attracted global attention, forcing the US administration to deescalate the war and resign itself to taking part in the Paris peace talks. It also opened up conditions and opportunities for following attacks, the peak of which is the great victory in the 1975 Spring that successfully wrapped up the resistance war against the US, liberated the South, and reunified Vietnam, he noted.
War veterans visit the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)The official added 55 years have passed, but the fight remains a demonstration of the revolutionary traditions of the Party organisation, administration, and people of HCM City.
The exhibition is concurrently taking place at Lam Son Park, Dong Khoi street, and Thong Nhat (Reunification) Hall.
It will last through January 15./.