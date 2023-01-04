Culture - Sports National athletes win first International Half Marathon on New Year's Day National athletes Nguyen Thi Oanh and Do Quoc Luat met no difficulty in winning the first Vietnam International Half Marathon, the first sporting event of the year on January 1 in Hanoi.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31 leaves strong imprints among foreign friends The successful hosting of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), the biggest sporting event in the region in 2022, affirmed the position of Vietnam on the regional sport map and its readiness as well as great efforts to welcome back foreign tourists.