According to Phan Van Mai, vice secretary of the city's Party Committee, the pandemic could become more severe if the city lower its guard.



It is essential that social distancing be applied to reduce the number of new cases and gradually bring the city to a 'new normal' state, he said, emphasising that people's awareness is the most important factor in the work.



The official said the pandemic in the city has been partially controlled but is still very complicated with the number of infections remaining high and the treatment system being overloaded.



Leaders of the city affirmed maximum priority towards pandemic prevention, while putting the health and life of the people first and foremost./.

