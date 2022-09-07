Business PV GAS supplies first propane batch to southern petrochemical complex PV GAS Trading, an affiliate of the PetroVietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (PV GAS), recently provided the first batch of propane for the southern petrochemical complex of the Long Son PetroChemicals Co. Ltd (LSP).

Business Ireland pledges to create breakthrough in Vietnam’s dairy sector Ireland will provide high-quality dairy products for the Vietnamese market, thus creating a breakthrough in the dairy sector, Minister of State at the Irish Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon T.D. told a seminar in Hanoi on September 6.