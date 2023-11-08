Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan (left) and Cambodian Consul General in HCM City Chan Sorykan. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City treasures and does its best to promote relations with Cambodian localities, including the capital city of Phnom Penh, contributing to the development of Vietnam-Cambodia ties, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan on November 8.

Hoan made the statement while congratulating Cambodian Consul General in HCM City Chan Sorykan on the 70th anniversary of Cambodia's Independence Day (November 9, 1953 - 2023).

On behalf of HCM City's leaders, Hoan congratulated Cambodia on its achievements made under the reign of King Norodom Sihamoni, the leadership of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) Chairman Samdech Techo Hun Sen and new Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet.

Hoan believed that Cambodia and its people will continue to obtain greater achievements and become more prosperous.

According to the official, to implement the directions of the Party and State leaders on developing the bilateral relations, HCM City is committed to strengthening cooperative relations with Cambodian localities and promoting specific cooperation projects, thus bringing practical benefits to both sides and contributing to socio-economic development of the localities.

For his part, Cambodian Consul General in HCM City Chan Sorykan said that this year marks the 70th anniversary of Cambodia's Independence Day and the 56th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Cambodia and Vietnam (1967-2023).

Appreciating the role of HCM City in relations between the two countries, the Cambodian official pledged to do his best during his term to promote cooperation between Cambodia and southern localities of Vietnam, particularly HCM City, thus developing the Cambodia - Vietnam traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation./.