HCM City festival to honour top radio achievements
More than 200 entries from 86 radio stations nationwide will compete for awards at the 15th National Radio Festival held in Ho Chi Minh City on August 4-6.
The 15th National Radio Festival will kick off in HCM City on August 4. Photo lienhoanphatthanh.vov.vnHCM City (VNS/VNA) - More than 200 entries from 86 radio stations nationwide will compete for awards at the 15th National Radio Festival held in Ho Chi Minh City on August 4-6.
The event is organised by Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) and its partners, the municipal People’s Committee and Radio the Voice of HCM City, aiming to honour producers, directors, reporters, broadcasters, hosts and technician crew.
The nominees will compete in six categories, including reportage, editorials, talk shows, radio stories, audio plays, and live shows.
This year, the organisers will also give awards for best broadcasters and hosts and two technician awards.
They will also organise workshops and forums for people working in radio stations nationwide to have opportunities to share their experiences.
Tran Minh Hung, deputy general director of VOV, said this year’s event received more than 500 entries and selected 203 entries for the final.
They featured the country’s social and economic achievements, the model of “good people, good deeds”, and particularly COVID-19 prevention and control activities, he added.
Hung said this year’s event will focus on digital transformation and technological application in radio programme production to reach more listeners of all ages from all over the world.
The organisers will host three seminars discussing the development and challenges of the radio in digital transformation, and how the radio competes with streaming entertaining services./.