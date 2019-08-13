Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem (R) and Director General at the Finnish National Agency for Education Olli Pekka Heinonen at the meeting on August 13 (Photo: VNA)

– Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem had a meeting with Director General at the Finnish National Agency for Education Olli Pekka Heinonen on August 13 to discuss cooperation in education.Liem expressed his delight at the sound development of Vietnam-Finland relations in multiple spheres like science-technology, education and clean energy, adding that HCM City highly values Finland’s experience and strength in education and wishes to enhance bilateral ties in this regard.He said his city always pays attention to educational quality improvement and considers education one of the seven breakthroughs that will help it promote the quality of human resources to meet new development requirements.The official congratulated the Vietnam-Finland International School, the first to apply the educational model of the European nation in Vietnam, on its inception in the 2019-2020 academic year.This is an important event marking a stride in the countries’ educational cooperation, creating conditions for Vietnamese students to access an advanced educational environment of the world right in HCM City, he noted.For the time ahead, HCM City hopes to increase delegation exchange and experience sharing in education with Finland, Liem added.Valuing the southern Vietnamese city’s dynamic development, Heinonen, who is on a working visit to it, thanked local authorities’ support for the two countries’ joint educational projects implemented here.He noted Finland looks forwards to HCM City leaders’ working visit next month and hopes that the trip will provide more chances to expand bilateral ties in this field.The Director General of the Finnish National Agency for Education said his country is ready to work with HCM City and share experience in educational quality improvement and modern educational models.The Vietnamese and HCM City leaders’ commitments to giving priorities to education show their strategic vision for national development, which also creates favourable conditions for Finland and Vietnam, including HCM City, to bolster collaboration in this field, he said.-VNA