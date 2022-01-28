HCM City floating Tet flower market opens
Performance of “don ca tai tu” (southern amateur singing) in Binh Dong port (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – A special floating flower market opened at Binh Dong Park in District 8 of Ho Chi Minh City on January 27 to meet the skyrocketting flower and entertainment demands of locals on the Tet (Lunar New Year) holidays.
According to Nguyen Thi Thu Hoa, Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of the district, after nine years of organisation, the market has become one of the most attractive tourist destinations of the district and the city as a whole in Spring.
The market gathers more than 500 sellers from many famous flower hubs (Photo: VNA)The floating market, running along Tau Hu-Ben Nghe canal, will stay open until January 31 - the last day of the Lunar year - gathering more than 500 sellers from many famous flower hubs such as Ben Tre, Tien Giang, Vinh Long, Dong Thap and Lam Dong.
Along with flowers and ornamental plants, visitors can also enjoy performance of art and “don ca tai tu” (southern amateur singing), decorating art and a photo exhibition.
This year’s event also includes competitions of decoration of floating flower boats and flower houses; making Banh Chung (the cube-shaped rice cake) and Banh Tet (the cylindrical-shaped rice cake); flower arrangement; and a photo contest with the theme of the beauty of the city’s floating flower market.
This is the ninth year the market has been held in HCM City (Photo: VNA)The same day, a Tet flower market was also opened in District 12, along with a flower street on Le Thi Rieng street in the district.
To ensure safety against COVID-19, the organisation board advised visitors to follow the “5K message” of the Ministry of Health while joining the flower market./.