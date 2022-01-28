Performance of “don ca tai tu” (southern amateur singing) in Binh Dong port (Photo: VNA)

– A special floating flower market opened at Binh Dong Park in District 8 of Ho Chi Minh City on January 27 to meet the skyrocketting flower and entertainment demands of locals on the Tet (Lunar New Year) holidays.According to Nguyen Thi Thu Hoa, Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of the district, after nine years of organisation, the market has become one of the most attractive tourist destinations of the district and the city as a whole in Spring.