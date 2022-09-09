HCM City: Get-together marks Malaysia’s National Day
A get-together to mark the 65th anniversary of Malaysia’s National Day (August 31) was held in Ho Chi Minh City on September 9 by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) in collaboration with the Malaysian Consulate General in the city.
In his remarks, President of the city’s Vietnam-Malaysia Friendship Association (VMFA) Tran Ngoc Son stressed the friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries has been consolidated and developed in various sectors such as exchange of high-level delegations, trade and investment, education, security, defence and people-to-people exchange.
HUFO has organised numerous annual activities such as national day celebration, Malaysia week programme along with seminars between Vietnamese and Malaysian businesses, thus helping both countries’ people better understanding of each other, he said.
The two countries will celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2023, Son said, adding that HUFO and VMFA of the city wish to further enhance coordination with the Malaysian Consulate General in the city to organise many significant activities, contributing to strengthening and developing the relations between the two countries.
Malaysian Consul General Wong Chia Chiann highlighted the sound relations between the two countries, hoping that HUFO and authorities continue helping Malaysians living in the southern hub as well as support the Consulate General’s efforts in encouraging people-to-people activities, trade and tourism./.