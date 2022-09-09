Society President wishes children joyful Mid-Autumn Festival President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent a letter to Vietnamese children at home and abroad, as well a foreign children in Vietnam, expressing his best wishes to them on the occasion of the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival.

Society Vietnam well placed to regain Human Development momentum: UNDP Vietnam climbed two places from the 117 out of the 189 countries in 2019 to the 115 out of the 191 countries in 2021 in the global 2021/22 Human Development Report (HDR) freshly released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Society National external information service award presented to French historian Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang on September 8 presented the consolation prize of the 7th National External Information Service Awards 2021 to historian Alain Ruscio, an expert on Vietnam's modern history.

Society Samsung Vietnam inaugurates Hope School in Lang Son Samsung Vietnam on September 8 cooperated with the Republic of Korea’s Food for the Hungry International (KFHI) to officially inaugurate "Samsung Hope School" in Trung Cap village, Mai Pha commune, the northern province of Lang Son on the occasion of the new school year.