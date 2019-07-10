HCM City’s Market Surveillance Agency will increase inspections of smuggled and counterfeited goods. (Photo: sggp.org.vn)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City has discovered 903 violation cases with 863 violators for smuggling or counterfeiting goods since the beginning of the year.



The HCM City Market Surveillance Agency, under the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, has worked with other city units to handle the cases.



In early June, the agency conducted inspections of 18 warehouses in district 6 and found children's toys with origin labels from Vietnam, although the toys were made in China



The agency and the city’s Police Department found two railway carriages delivering 84 packages of goods with unidentified origin, including clothes, shoes and electronic components.



In addition, the city’s relevant agencies have handled 476 food hygiene and safety violations and 913 drug smuggling violations.



Police have seized over 310kg of heroin, 120ml of synthetic drugs, and 205kg of marijuana.



The Market Surveillance Agency said it would increase inspections in malls, supermarkets, fairs and traditional markets, and strictly handle violators.



In addition, custom agencies will strengthen inspections at the city’s border gates, and check and strictly handle violations related to counterfeit goods.



The People's Committees in districts will be responsible for communicating to residents that they should stop buying or using counterfeit and poor-quality goods.-VNA