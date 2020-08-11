Society Lockdown on COVID-19 hit hospital in Da Nang lifted Da Nang Hospital for Orthopedics and Rehabilitation reopened its door for patients at midnight August 10 after a 14-day isolation from the latest coronavirus outbreak in the central city of Da Nang.

Society Thua Thien-Hue stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Da Nang in COVID-19 fight Twenty doctors and 20 nurses of the central province of Thua Thien-Hue headed to neighbouring Da Nang city on August 10 to help their colleagues in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society More than 340 Vietnamese citizens flown home from Russia Vietnamese competent agencies, the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia and national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines coordinated with the Russian side to bring home more than 340 Vietnamese citizens on August 10.

Society Vietnam Airlines to transport 700 stranded tourists from Da Nang to Hanoi, HCMC The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines said on August 10 that it will operate three flights to transport more than 700 tourists stranded in Da Nang, now the country’s major COVID-19 outbreak, to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.