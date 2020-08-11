HCM City has 105,000 job vacancies till year-end
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) - Ho Chi Minh City has about 105,000 job vacancies in the rest of the year, according to the city Human Resources Forecast and Labour Market Information (Falmi) Centre.
The jobs are mostly in the areas of business-trade, service, garment-footwear, food processing, customer services, marketing, construction, IT, office admin, transport-warehouse-port services, and real estate.
Of the total, 84.5 percent need trained workers.
According to the city Department of Labour-Invalids and Social Affairs, the city has so far this year filled 172,561 job vacancies and created 78.651 new employments.
Due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, the number of labourers who got employment reduced 5.6 percent, while that of new jobs also dropped 6.72 percent.
Falmi Director Tran Le ThanhTruc said that from Mid-February, the demand for labourers of businesses fell more than 28 percent compared to the same period last year.
A survey by the centre showed that prolonged difficulties facing the firms include those in seeking customers, selling products, transportation, shortage of material for production, and access to support policies.
Truc said that in order to connect labourers and businesses, the centre has increased activities of employment consultations, re-training and job seekingfor labourers in all of its six branches.
Alongside, the centre has held employment transaction sessions twice per month.
So far this year, the centre has organised 20 job transaction sessions, during which 223,360 labourersreceived employment consultations and more than 21,400 got jobs./.