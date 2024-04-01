HCM City has high number of trained workers seeking employments
Nearly 36,200 job seekers in Ho Chi Minh City in the first quarter of this year are well educated and possess prior training, accounting for 97.21% of the total number, according to the Centre of Forecasting Manpower Needs and Labour Market Information (Falmi) on April 1.
Workers seek jobs at a Ho Chi Minh City recruitment festival. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Nearly 36,200 job seekers in Ho Chi Minh City in the first quarter of this year are well educated and possess prior training, accounting for 97.21% of the total number, according to the Centre of Forecasting Manpower Needs and Labour Market Information (Falmi) on April 1.
Among those seeking jobs, university graduates or those with higher degrees dominated, with 23,242 individuals (62.42%). College graduates followed closely with over 4,700 (12.68%). Unskilled workers comprised a much smaller portion, with just over 1,000 job seekers (2.79%).
Classified by industry and occupation, the survey revealed that the commercial sector has the highest numbers (19.62%), with positions like sales staff, advisors, and administrators being most sought-after. Operational management followed at 5.3%, with department directors and production managers being in high demand.
Job seekers in the fields of information technology, mechanical engineering-automation, transport - logistics - port services, accounting - audit, personal service - security, administrative - office - translation and interpretation, and human resources represented 5.1%, 4.33%, 4.23%, 4.5%, 8.33%, 7.17% and 6.62%, respectively.
The demand for employment in various other industries made up 31.53% of the total, primarily in positions such as electronic engineers, MEP (mechanical, electrical, and plumbing) engineers, environmental engineers, biologists, food industry professionals, financial analysts, credit support personnel and insurance brokers.
The survey delved into salary expectations as well. Over 43% of the job seekers desired a monthly salary exceeding 20 million VND (833 USD), around 25% expected a salary ranging from 10-15 million VND while more than 20% aspired to earn between 15-20 million VND. Additionally, over 11% proposed a salary between 5 - 10 million VND. Only a small portion (0.77%) expected a salary below 5 million VND, primarily concentrated in unskilled or part-time positions.
Falmi Director Nguyen Hoang Hieu noted that the first quarter's job-seeking trends mirrored those of the previous year, with a strong preference for trained personnel.
She also observed a growing interest in flexible work opportunities and greater autonomy over their schedules. These figures were revealed through a survey of over 37,200 individuals seeking employments./.