Society All People’s Security Safeguard Festival held in Hanoi The All People’s Security Safeguard Festival was held in Hanoi's Quan Thanh ward on August 17, on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of August Revolution and National Day, the 77th traditional day of the People’s Public Security, and the 17th anniversary of All People’s Security Safeguard Festival.

Society Hanoi to inspect fire prevention, fighting at all karaoke parlors, bars The fire prevention and fighting work at all karaoke parlors and bars in Hanoi will be inspected, following a series of blazes and explosions, including serious ones, reported in the capital city in recent weeks.

Society Another body found from Manchester blaze Another body was found on August 16 from the devastating fire in Oldham, Manchester, reported the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK.