HCM City holds requiem for COVID-19 dead
Requiem held in Ho Chi Minh City in remembrance of the people who died of COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – A requiem was held in Ho Chi Minh City on August 18 in remembrance of the people who died of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most Venerable Thich Le Trang, head of the Executive Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in Ho Chi Minh City, said that the requiem aimed to ease the sorrows of the bereaved families and call on people to join hands to build a better Ho Chi Minh City and country.
Phan Kieu Thanh Huong, Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front - Ho Chi Minh City branch, affirmed that the consensus of the local people and the whole country has helped them overcome many difficulties caused by the pandemic.
She took the occasion to express gratitude to the people nationwide, overseas Vietnamese, and frontline forces for their significant assistance in bringing all activities back to normal./.