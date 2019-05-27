Standing Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City’s People Committee Le Thanh Liem on May 27 receives minister and secretary general of the presidency of Ivory Coast Achi Patrick (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Standing Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City’s People Committee Le Thanh Liem on May 27 received minister and secretary general of the presidency of Ivory Coast Achi Patrick, during which they discussed measures to promote bilateral cooperation, particularly in economics.



At the meeting, Liem believed that the visit made by the Western African guest would help boost economic collaboration, as well as deepen the Vietnam-Ivory Coast friendship.



Highlighting the thriving two-way trade – which recently hit more than 1 billion USD and propelled Ivory Coast into the position as Vietnam’s top trade partner in Africa, Liem described the country as a promising market for Vietnamese agricultural products and an important material supplier for Vietnam.



Ho Chi Minh City is prioritising high-tech agriculture and biotechnology for production of highly added value agricultural products, he said, adding that both sides boast huge potential for collaboration.



Patrick, for his part, said that he was impressed by the city’s dynamic development, and his visit to the city aims to learn from Vietnam’s experience in national construction and development, including poverty alleviation and foreign investment attraction.



He suggested both sides work together in aquaculture cultivation, and agricultural production on the basis of mutual benefit. –VNA