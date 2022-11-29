HCM City Labour Federation supports workers during Tet
Ho Chi Minh City’s Labour Federation will earmark nearly 140 billion VND (5.66 million USD) to present gifts, organise various celebrations and care for union members and workers during the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.
Leaders of the HCM City Labour Federation announce programmes to care for union members and workers during the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City’s Labour Federation will earmark nearly 140 billion VND (5.66 million USD) to present gifts, organise various celebrations and care for union members and workers during the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.
The federation will organise at least 10 programmes to ensure their union members and workers enjoy a happy Tet holiday, the country’s largest traditional festival that falls in late January next year.
The programme entitled “Tet sum vay - Xuan tri an” (Tet reunion - Spring gratitude) will present gifts worth 1 million VND each to 10,000 migrant families who cannot manage to return home during the Tet holiday due to difficult financial conditions.
Another programme entitled “Gia dinh cong nhan vui Tet cung Thanh pho” (Workers’ families enjoy Tet in the city) will offer tickets for 5,000 families to be entertained and have food at Dam Sen Cultural Park during Tet.
Around 500 families will receive train tickets to return home for Tet holiday under the programme “Chuyen tau mua xuan” (Spring train).
Thousands of bus and air tickets will be delivered to disadvantaged union members and workers.
The federation will present gifts worth 700,000 VND each to 3,000 union members in difficult financial conditions.
Nearly 170 children whose fathers or mothers died of COVID-19 and 120 disadvantaged children with good school performances will also receive Tet gifts./.