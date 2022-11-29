Society Traffic accidents down 5.93% in November There were 1,111 traffic accidents nationwide from October 15 to November 14, killing 579 people and injuring 833 others, said chief of the Office of the National Traffic Safety Committee Tran Huu Minh.

Society President commends young Vietnamese literature talent President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for Nguyen Binh, a young literature talent who has been honoured with the 2021 National Award for Young Writers for his English translation of Truyen Kieu (The Tale of Kieu).

Society Vietnamese workers in RoK receive legal consultancy Vietnamese labourers in Gwangju city of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s South Jeolla province and its adjacent areas were given legal advice at a gathering on November 27.

Society Binh Phuoc’s search team find remains of 11 martyrs in Cambodia Team K72 under the southern province of Binh Phuoc’s Military Command, which is responsible for repatriating the remains of the Vietnamese soldiers who died in Cambodia, has unearthed remains of 11martyrs after a 20-day search starting November 7.