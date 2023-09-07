HCM City launches electronics and semiconductor centre
A ceremony was held by the Saigon Hi-tech Park (SHTP) Management Board on September 6 to launch the Electronics and Semiconductor Centre (ESC).
At the launch of the Electronics and Semiconductor Centre (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) –
The centre, a merger of the Saigon Hi-Tech Park Chip Design Training Centre (SCDC) and the International Electronic Training Centre (IETC), is expected to boost the development of Vietnam’s electronic and semiconductor industries in the time to come, according to the management board.
With a view to catching up with foreign countries in the fields, Vietnam should have breakthrough approaches and sharpen focus on microchip design, it said.
Attending the event, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha highlighted the significance of the centre, describing it as a promising start for Ho Chi Minh City to carry out the National Assembly’s Resolution No.98/2023/QH15 on piloting special mechanisms and policies for the southern hub’s development.
Vietnam has a golden chance to branch out its integrated circuit and semiconductor industry as the knowledge economy and the revolution of digital transformation are playing a pioneer role in promoting economic growth, he said.
In this context, it is necessary to pen a general strategy to develop high-quality human resources, and attract experts and scientists in the fields, Ha stressed.
For his part, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said the city will join hands with competent ministries and sectors to develop local hi-tech parks, while piloting the construction of a science-technology area focusing on development of microchip and semiconductor.
At the ceremony, the SHTP Management Board signed a cooperation deal on scientific research and human resources training with the Vietnam National University – HCM City, and Hanoi University of Science and Technology./.