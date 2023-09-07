Sci-Tech Over 300 technological brands introduced at NEPCON Vietnam 2023 The International Electronics Manufacturing Technology Trade Exhibition and Conference (NEPCON Vietnam 2023) kicked off in Hanoi on September 6, featuring nearly 300 brands of technology, machinery and equipment.

Sci-Tech 14 Vietnamese scientists named in world rankings by research.com The website Research.com on September 1 announced its rankings of world scientists with excellent achievements in scientific publications in 2023, in which there are 14 Vietnamese.

Sci-Tech Hai Phong joins hands to develop digital nation Eager to join hands to develop a digital nation with cutting-edge technology, the northern port city of Hai Phong has been proactively carrying out strong and comprehensive digital transformation through developing digital platforms and infrastructure, digital government, digital economy and digital society.