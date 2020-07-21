Travel Annual HCM City Travel Fair boosts tourism One hundred and twenty six travel agents, hotels, airlines, and other tourism and travel-related services from 50 cities and provinces have showcased domestic tour packages, travel products and services at 30-70 percent discounts at the 16th HCM City Travel Fair over the weekend.

Travel Sa Vi border information centre receives ASEAN tourism product award The Sa Vi Border Information Centre in Mong Cai city, the northern province of Quang Ninh, received the ASEAN Best Sustainable Urban Tourism Product Award at a ceremony on July 18.

Travel Associations shake hands to promote local tourism Tourism associations in Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang city and the provinces of Khanh Hoa, Ha Giang and Phu Yen gathered at a cooperation programme held in HCM City on July 18 to promote local tourism.

Travel Forum seeks ways to promote tourism in Khanh Hoa Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper on July 18 coordinated with the Department of Tourism of south central Khanh Hoa province to organise a forum in Nha Trang to promote tourism in the coastal resort city, which is well known for its beautiful beaches, diving sites and offshore islands.