Videos Moc Chau listed as World’s Leading Regional Nature Destination Moc Chau in the northwestern province of Son La was listed as the World’s Leading Regional Nature Destination in 2023. It is the second time the location has secured the title, affirming its position in the hearts of tourists and the tourism industry.

Travel Vietravel Airlines holds annual safety-quality conference Vietravel Airlines, a subsidiary of tour operator Viettravel, convened its annual conference on safety and quality on December 5.

Travel Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park attracts over 660,000 visitors Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park, a world natural heritage site in the central province of Quang Binh, has welcomed more than 662,000 visitors so far this year, rising over 6% from 2022, its management board reported.

Travel Hanoi named World’s Leading City Break Destination 2023 Hanoi has been honoured as the World’s Leading City Break Destination 2023 at the World Travel Awards presentation ceremony held recently in Dubai, the UAE, the municipal Tourism Department said on December 4.