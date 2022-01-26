HCM City leaders meet OVs on Tet occasion
A get-together between Ho Chi Minh City’s leaders and representatives of the overseas Vietnamese (OV) community was held on January 25, on the occasion of the approaching Lunar New Year – the biggest festival in a year of Vietnamese people.
Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (fourth from left) presents the committee's traditional flag to the city's Committee for OV Affairs. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – A get-together between Ho Chi Minh City’s leaders and representatives of the overseas Vietnamese (OV) community was held on January 25, on the occasion of the approaching Lunar New Year (Tet) – the biggest festival in a year of Vietnamese people.
Politburo member, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs Luong Thanh Nghi attended the event, along with about 300 OVs who are in the city to welcome the Year of the Tiger.
Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (Photo: VNA)Welcoming the returnees, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai briefed them on the city's socio-economic situation in 2021, as well as its orientations, tasks and solutions for 2022, and expressed his desire to receive their recommendations for the city's socio-economic development.
Mai appreciated the consensus, solidarity and support of the locals and those living abroad for helping the city overcome difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.
He said he hopes to receive more ideas related to pandemic prevention and control, COVID-19 patient treatment, and on how to improve the quality of the urban administration, build models and modes of operation of Thu Duc city, promote production and business, and attract more investment.
The city leader pledged to create the most favourable conditions for the reception of contributions from overseas Vietnamese as well as their investments and other sources introduced by them.
Vietnamese German Philipp Rösler, former Vice Chancellor of Germany (Photo: VNA)Speaking at the get-together, Vietnamese German Philipp Rösler, former Vice Chancellor of Germany; and Vietnamese Australian Nguyen Ngoc Luan, General Director of the Global Trading Company Limited, expressed their joy and honour to attend the event, and thanked Party and State leaders for creating favourable conditions for OVs to return and contribute to national construction.
They also showed their delight at the positive results that Ho Chi Minh City achieved in the prevention and control of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, and affirmed to accompany and contribute to the development of the city and the whole country.
On this occasion, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s gifts were presented to five outstanding OVs, and the municipal People’s Committee certificates of merit handed to 15 collectives and 29 individuals with prominent achievements in the OV affairs and great contributions to the city’s building and development./.