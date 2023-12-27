HCM City lures over 1 billion USD to industrial parks
Ho Chi Minh City has attracted more than 1 billion USD, both new and adjusted capital, to its industrial parks so far this year, surpassing its plan by 83.57%, the HCM City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA) said on December 27.
Of the sum, foreign investment reached 221.11 million USD, up 12.47% year-on-year, with 16 new projects worth 63.20 million USD, and 32 others adjusting their investment capital by 157.91 million USD.
For domestic investment, the country’s southern biggest economic hub lured 18.51 trillion VND (788.5 million USD), a year-on-year rise of 123.7%.
HEPZA Director Hua Quoc Hung said administrative procedures have been reformed, adding HEPZA has also worked hard to remove obstacles to enterprises and promote investment, production and business.
Besides, HEPZA has regularly consulted with investors, and paid attention to attracting investment to supporting industries and big high-tech projects as well as.
Notably, ministries, centrally-run agencies and the city itself have stepped up the “one-stop-shop” mechanism, thus creating a healthy administrative environment to attract more investors, he said./.