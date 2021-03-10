Business HNX tests new board for HoSE's stocks The Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) is testing a new power board on its system to address the frequent overload issues on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE).

Business HCM City should embrace AI technologies: experts Ho Chi Minh City must focus on research and development of artificial intelligence, especially training human resources in AI, experts have said.

Business Binh Duong prepares best possible conditions for Japanese investors Binh Duong is committed to creating the best conditions possible for investors, particularly those from Japan, said Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Hoang Thao at an online conference held on March 9 to promote Japanese investment into the southern province.