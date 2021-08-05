HCM City needs additional 5.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses
Ho Chi Minh City, the country's current largest COVID-19 hotspot, is estimated to need 5.5 million doses of vaccine in August, according to the municipal People’s Committee’s proposal on vaccine distribution.
Local authorities aim to inoculate all people of 18 years old and over in the city, which stands at about 7 million.
Some 4.5 million people in the southern hub are waiting to get the first shot this month.
The city has set up 1,200 vaccination units which can administer up to 300,000 doses of vaccine per day.
As of August 2, the city’s Centre for Disease Control had received more than 2.5 million doses, including over 1.87 million AstraZeneca and 570,000 Moderna.
If the vaccine supply and progress are ensured, the vaccination rate for people aged 18 and over may hit 70-80 percent by the end of August, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party organisation Phan Van Mai said during a meeting on COVID-19 prevention and control efforts in the city.
To date, about 1.95 million people in HCM City have received the first COVID-19 vaccine shot, and some 70,000 people have been fully vaccinated./.