Destinations Nguom Ngao Cave - A stalactite palace in Cao Bang province Nguom Ngao (“Tiger Cave” in the Tay ethnic language) in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang was discovered in 1921 by a French explorer. The name Nguom Ngao Cave evokes mystery, encouraging tourists to visit the top of Vietnam in Cao Bang to learn, explore, and experience a beautiful and magnificent stalactite palace.

Travel Moc Chau listed as Asia’s Leading Regional Nature Destination 2023 The Moc Chau National Tourist Area in the northwestern province of Son La was recently honoured as “Vietnam’s Leading Natural Destination 2023” and “Asia’s Leading Regional Natural Destination 2023” at the World Travel Awards 2023 in Asia and Oceania.

Travel Infographic Vietnam - Ideal destination for a new year vacation The prestigious American travel website Travel Off Path has announced the top six destinations in Asia for a year-end and New Year holiday, with Vietnam ranking second.

Travel Son Doong cave adventure tour fully booked for 2024 Oxalis, the only firm operating expedition adventure tour to Son Doong – the world’s largest natural cave on December 23 announced that the tour is fully booked for the whole of 2024.