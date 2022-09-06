HCM City: Over 7,000 children get vaccinated against COVID-19 during holidays
More than 7,000 children aged between 5 and under 18 in Ho Chi Minh City were vaccinated against COVID-19 during the National Day holidays, according to the municipal Department of Health.
HCM City is promoting COVID-19 vaccination for children. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – More than 7,000 children aged between 5 and under 18 in Ho Chi Minh City were vaccinated against COVID-19 during the National Day holidays, according to the municipal Department of Health.
The department said on September 6 that the vaccination was carried out throughout the holidays from September 1 to 4 in the face of rising numbers of new COVID-19 infections and severe cases, threatening those yet to be inoculated or fully inoculated.
During the holidays, 242 vaccination sites were set up across the city to administer vaccines to 15,525 people, including 5,394 aged between 5 and under 12, 1,774 aged between 12 and under 18, and 8,357 aged 18 and above.
As of September 4, HCM City had administered 23,302,144 vaccine doses, statistics showed.
The city will press on with COVID-19 vaccination for children aged between 5 and under 18 through September 30, the Health Department said, noting that it has asked the Department of Education and Training, relevant agencies, and district-level administrations to increase communications to encourage child vaccination.
It added aside from conducting inoculation at schools, hospitals, and health stations, the local health sector will continue deploying vaccination vans to expand the vaccination coverage among local students./.