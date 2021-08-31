At a vaccination site in HCM City (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City is planning to vaccinate more than 7.2 million persons aged 18 and above this year.

Priority will be given to the elderly, those with underlying diseases, women with at least 13 weeks of pregnancy, breastfeeding mothers, and front-liners in the COVID-19 fight and economic development.

The vaccination campaign will be divided into three stages, starting on August 29, with a total of 8,145,900 doses of vaccines.

To ensure sufficient supply of vaccines, municipal authorities will negotiate to purchase and call for donation of vaccines as instructed by competent agencies and in line with the law.

From March 8 to August 27, the city injected over 5.8 million shots. About 83 percent of the adults aged 18 and above in the city have been vaccinated./.