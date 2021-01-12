HCM City, (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City Police Department, on January 12, held a ceremony to announce a decision on the establishment of its new division for cyber security and high-tech crime prevention and control.

Senior Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen The Lam, Deputy Chief of Staff of the local police, was assigned to head the unit.



Speaking at the event, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong stated ensuring cyber safety is a pillar in HCM City’s smart city building.



He pledged the authorities will create best condition possible for the local police force to invest in infrastructure and equipment serving the work in contribution to boosting technological application in guarding political security and social order right from the outset of 2021.



Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the municipal Police Department, said the establishment of the division promptly meets demand of crime prevention and control in the new context.

Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the municipal Police Department (Nhập mô tả cho ảnh)

He ordered the division to quickly start deploying its missions./.