HCM City promotes application of AI technology across areas
Many sectors and units in Ho Chi Minh City have strengthened the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in various fields, aiming to enhancing the efficiency of production, promoting administrative reform and improving investment environment.
Application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. (Photo: sohuutritue.net.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Many sectors and units in Ho Chi Minh City have strengthened the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in various fields, aiming to enhancing the efficiency of production, promoting administrative reform and improving investment environment.
Since August last year, the city has piloted AI technology in supervising and handling complaints and suggestions of the people in real time.
According to Colonel Nguyen Toan Thang, director of Police of Thu Duc city, his office is using 20 smart cameras with AI integration, which helped discover six cases of drug crimes and social evils.
Director of the municipal Department of Information and Communications Lam Dinh Thang said his agency will coordinate with relevant parties to apply AI technology to support the planning work and deal with overlaps in business inspection activities.
Nguyen Thien Nhan, former Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, said AI technology can help compare and review documents, and look up legal documents more easily.
The city will also pilot AI technology for the urban railway supervision system, forecasting passengers’s demand for using metro, setting up traffic forecasting models and analysing traffic behavior, and forecasting the possibility of disease transmission and epidemiological factors on GIS data sources.
Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc said the city will focus on training human resources, investing more in infrastructure development and building coordination mechanisms between State management agencies with researchers and businesses, aiming to further promote AI research and development.
More financial sources will be approved to foster AI application in the fields that the city is in need of, he said./.