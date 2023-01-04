Sci-Tech Vietnam sees strong growth of data centres Foreign and domestic companies are strongly eyeing to develop data centres in Vietnam, as demand for data storage in the country is increasing.

Sci-Tech Vietnam records best-ever performance in digital economic development Vietnam is speeding up the development of the digital economy, considering this a "breakthrough" step to promote the country's economic growth in the context of the 4th industrial revolution.

Sci-Tech VinFast to showcase electric vehicle ecosystem at CES 2023 VinFast, a member of private conglomerate Vingroup, has announced its participation in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 from January 5 – 8 next year with a showcase of its electric vehicle ecosystem, including four electric SUV models, four electric bikes, VF 8 test drives, and an immersive experience in their booth.

Sci-Tech Digital transformation helps promote sustainable agriculture development The application of science and technology in agriculture production and sales has helped create positive impacts for the industry, contributing to prompting sustainable agriculture development and improving the life for farmers.