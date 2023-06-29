The Ho Chi Minh City Welfare Association presents gifts to impoverished children in the locality (Photo:hcwa.org.vn)

HCM City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City Welfare Association in collaboration with the Vietnam-Denmark Friendship Association on June 28 reviewed a project on protecting children and preventing child abuse in the southern city.

The project aims to protect children from risks of maltreatment via activities to increase social awareness on child care and protection, nutritional support, education and health care for disadvantaged children.

Luong Thi Thuan, Chairwoman of the association, said the project provides direct support forms for vulnerable children and teenagers to prevent domestic violence, and sexual and labour abuse, among others.

The project has established a club to support people with HIV, organised sports and enjoyment events for impoverished children, and provided consultation for young families with special circumstances.

The work has expanded direct fund raising activities and popularised children’s rights on social platforms, helping to solve social issues relating to child protection and prevention from several types of abuses while meeting goals on sustainable development of the United Nations./.