HCM City receives more assistance for COVID-19 fight
Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s current largest COVID-19 hotspot, has received vehicles and medical devices to help it contain the spread of the pandemic.
The COVID-19 prevention and control fund of HCM City receives the token of ten 29-seater buses from donors (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) - Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s current largest COVID-19 hotspot, has received vehicles and medical devices to help it contain the spread of the pandemic.
The COVID-19 prevention and control fund of the city on August 17 received ten 29-seater buses totalling 10 billion VND (437,610 USD) donated by the BRG Group and the Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank).
Five of them were presented to the municipal Department of Health and the rest to relevant agencies which are working to bring COVID-19 under control in the southern hub.
Earlier, the Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation (EVN HCMC) presented 2,000 personal protective clothing sets, 500 3M face masks, 500 face shields, and 1,920 N95 masks to the COVID-19 treatment hospital No.12 in Thu Duc city.
It was part of a programme to hand over essential medical equipment worth more than 2.6 billion VND to COVID-19 treatment hospitals from donations by the EVN HCMC staff.
From March 20, 2020 to the end of August 16, the HCM City COVID-19 prevention and control fund received in excess of 2.34 trillion VND from people from all walks of life.
Of them, nearly 1.25 trillion VND was in the form of medical devices such as Real-time PCR testing systems, oxygen concentrators, and antigen test kits, among others./.