Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee held a seminar on August 15 to discuss workforce training in accordance with international standards for the 2020 – 2030 period.



Speaking at the event, Director of the municipal Department of Education and Training Le Hong Son said the city has yet to issue policies and regulations for training establishments with international standards, especially public schools.



Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan said the city’s labour productivity now triples the country’s average while the population accounts for 10 percent of the total but contributes to nearly 25 percent of the country’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP).



In order to maintain its central role, the city needs to take the lead in improving workforce quality, he said, adding that it is the top out of the seven breakthrough programmes to achieve rapid and sustainable development.



He revealed that HCM City will work out specific action programmes on international-standard workforce training in several areas, possibly in technology and artificial intelligence, automation and robotics, health, corporate governance, finance – banking, and tourism.



Nhan suggested that the municipal People’s Committee should consider establishing an advisory council in the field with the participation of foreign experts, and issuing financial mechanisms in support of learners.



The city will also step up public-private partnership across seven fields, including improvement of foreign language teaching and learning, lecturer training, international-standard curricula, education quality verification, school management, start-up programmes and technology transfer.



Ho Chi Minh City is now home to 54 universities, 52 colleges, 64 trade schools, 82 vocational training centres, over 2,200 schools from preschool to high school levels with over 2 million students. It also has more than 100,000 teachers, lecturers, experts and scientists in education and training field.-VNA