HCM City sees 26,000 job vacancies in November
At a recruitment festival in HCM City (Photo: http://dangcongsan.vn/)
HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City needs about 26,000 workers in November, up more than 4 percent from the previous month, according to the city’s Human Resources Forecast and Labour Market Information Centre (Falmi).
A Falmi survey shows that the demand for trained labourers is 77.45 percent of the total, including 18.29 percent of university graduates and 19.47 percent of college diploma holders.
The majority of the vacancies are in the fields of services, real estate, travel-restaurant services, transportation-storage-logistics, accounting-auditing, customer services, and mechanics-automation.
Particularly, 22.67 percent of the total vacancies are for sale staff, with wages of 5-20 million VND per month.
A representative from Falmi said in the final months of the year, the demand for labourers in trade-services, entertainment and the production sectors will increase, along with requirements for part-time jobs.
Due to the high demand, on November 5, the city’s Yes Centre in collaboration with Ly Tu Trong College held a recruitment festival for more than 5,000 students in technical sectors.
Nguyen Van Sang, Vice Director of the Yes Centre, said that the festival drew more than 50 companies offering 6,000 jobs.
At the same time, many local businesses have cooperated with the centre to recruit personnel in areas including IT, the environment, construction, economy-finance, tourism-restaurant-accommodation services, automation, and data analysis, said Sang./.