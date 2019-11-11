Society Ship for Southeast Asian Youth Programme arrives in Vietnam The 46th Ship for the Southeast Asian Youth Programme (SSEAYP) docked at Hiep Phuoc port in Vietnam’s southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City on November 10.

Society Cao Dai Tay Ninh Church celebrates 95th anniversary The Church of Cao Dai or Dai Dao Tam Ky Pho Do (The Great Faith of the Third Universal Redemption) in the southwestern province of Tay Ninh celebrated its 95th anniversary on November 10.

Society Officials attend great national unity festival in provinces Politburo member and Chairwoman of the Communist Party of Vietnam’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation Truong Thi Mai on November 10 attended the great national unity festival in Dong Song hamlet, Kien Thanh commune, Tran Yen district, the northern province of Yen Bai.

Society Tra Vinh focuses on developing quality seeds, seedlings The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh is seeking to develop quality seeds for its key agricultural produce to improve their quality and competitiveness.