Health COVID-19 vaccine trials in Vietnam strictly follow WHO’s guidance The trials of COVID-19 vaccine in Vietnam strictly follow the guidance of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and international organisations in terms of safety and immunity, said Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang at a press conference in Hanoi on January 14.

Health Ten imported COVID-19 cases raise national count to 1,531 Ten new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the past 24 hours to 6pm on January 14, all among people being quarantined after arriving in the country, raising the national count to 1,531, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Volunteers get 2nd shot of 25mcg dose of Nanocovax Three volunteers getting the first shot of the 25mcg dose of Nanocovax, the first Vietnamese COVID-19 vaccine to be tested on humans, last December received the second on January 14.