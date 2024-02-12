HCM City sees increases in tourist arrivals, revenue during Tet holiday
Tourists ride a double-decker bus in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City welcomed around 75,000 foreign tourist arrivals over five days since the start of the Tet holiday (February 8) to February 12, or the third day of the first lunar month, up 15.4% year-on-year, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.
During the Tet holiday that will last until February 14, the city is expected to serve 1.8 million visitors, a year-on-year rise of 5.9%.
Revenue is estimated at 6.55 trillion VND (268.1 million USD), up 4% year-on-year.
The increases were attributed to the city’s organisation of activities to welcome the Lunar New Year of the Dragon and its efforts to improve the quality of tourism products./.