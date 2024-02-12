Travel Southern localities preparing for tourism upswing in 2024 With impressive tourism recovery in 2023, shown in the substantial increase in both tourist arrivals and tourism revenue, localities in the Southeastern and Mekong Delta regions have made huge plans for 2024, solidifying their tourism brand, developing attractive offerings, and professional services.

Destinations Con Dao - Paradise in the middle of the ocean Con Dao Island lies 230km from Ho Chi Minh City and 83km from the Hau River estuary in Tran De district, Soc Trang province. Its pristine beauty and unforgettable history have turned the island into a must-see destination in Vietnam’s southern seas and islands.

Videos Vietnam - World’s leading heritage destination Not just captivating tourists with the natural beauty of its mountains, forests, and islands, Vietnam’s rich heritage also appeals to many visitors. Cultural heritage tourism has been identified as one of the leading offerings contributing to Vietnam’s tourism brand.

Travel Lao Cai targets 8.5 million tourist arrivals in 2024 In the wake of an impressive recovery in 2023, the tourism sector in the northern border province of Lao Cai is on a transformative journey, unveiling novel experiences and products as it sets its sights on the ambitious goal of hosting 8.5 million visitors this year.