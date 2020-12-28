Health PM orders swiftly contact tracing in 1440th COVID-19 case Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 27 night issued a dispatch requiring urgent tracing of those who had contact with COVID-19 patient No. 1440, thus preventing the spread of the coronavirus in community.

Health F1, F2 cases of COVID-19 patient under quarantine Many F1 and F2 cases who contacted COVID-19 patient No.1440 at an eatery in My Duc Dong commune, Cai Be district, the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang have been put under urgent quarantine, said Director of the provincial Health Department Tran Thanh Thao on December 27.

Health Vietnam records one more COVID-19 case One new case of COVID-19 was detected in the past 24 hours to 6pm December 27, which was put under quarantine right upon arriving in the country, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health One new COVID-19 case on December 26 One new case of COVID-19 was detected in the past 24 hours to 6pm December 26, which was a person illegally entering the country in Vinh Long who was immediately put into quarantine, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.