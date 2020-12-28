HCM City sends 13 people to quarantine as man suspected of having COVID-19
HCM City sends 13 people to quarantine as man suspected of having COVID-19
Blockade put around the apartment building where the suspected COVID-19 case stayed on Su Van Hanh street of District 5 (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) - The Medical Centre of HCM City’s District 8 on December 28 said it had quarantined 13 people that had close contact with a suspected COVID-19 case, while closing two locations the man had visited.
Samples from the quarantined people are being tested, while others that had contact with them were asked to self-quarantine.
On December 27, the centre received information about the suspected COVID-19 case, a 23-year-old man who resides in District 5. He had earlier entered Vietnam illegally.
After tracing the man’s movements, the centre found 13 people that had close contact with him and identified two places he visited - the ABU restaurant on Bong Sao street in District 8 and the Su Su karaoke parlour on National Highway No.50 in District 8.
The centre sprayed chemicals around the two locations while calling on people who had been there previously to make health declarations at medical centres.
The apartment building where the man stayed on Su Van Hanh street of District 5 has been blocked for spraying.
Meanwhile, the Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control of the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang has sought people who had close contact with Patient 1440 who had earlier illegally entered the neighbouring province of Vinh Long.
According to the committee, three unknown women were on the same coach with the patient. One of them got off at Hung Loi bridge in Can Tho city before getting on another coach to Cai Tac township of Chau Thanh A district in Hau Giang. The following movements of the women have yet to be defined.
The committee asked authorized agencies to publicise the information on mass media, so that people who moved from Ho Chi Minh City to Hau Giang on December 24 aboard a coach with plate number of 53N-7649 as well as those having close contact with Patient 1440 to make health declarations at the nearest medical centre or via hotline 0961 653 088./.