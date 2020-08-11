Health HCM City steps up surveillance of COVID-19 transmission sources Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Health should continue to thoroughly check transmission sources and risks in the community, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong said at a meeting with the Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health One more COVID-19 patient dies, raising total fatalities to 16 A COVID-19 patient, who also suffered from diabetes type 1, long-time debilitation and heart failure, died in the morning of August 11, becoming the 16th fatality in the country.

Health COVID-19 patient in Phu Quoc fully recovers Patient 409 in Phu Quoc island district off the coast of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang was declared to have recovered from COVID-19 on August 11.

Health Hanoi speeds up PCR testing for returnees from Da Nang Hanoi is striving to complete the implementation of RT-PCT testing, a real-time reserve transcription polymerase chain reaction, ahead of August 20 for 75,000 people who visited the central city of Da Nang – a COVID-19 hotspot – and returned to Hanoi from July 15, according to a leading official.