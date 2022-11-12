The city’s tourism sector has developed new products, and prepared events to promote local tourism potential, aiming to attract more tourists in the remaining months of the year.

Local travel agencies have been improving the quality of products to bring unique and unforgettable experience to visitors.

They have also joined events and fairs to introduce tourism attractions in the city to international travelers.

Ho Chi Minh City’s travel market is forecast to boom later this year and early next year, especially during Christmas and New Year holidays./.

VNA