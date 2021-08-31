Society Vietnamese National Day observed in Brazil The Embassy of Vietnam in Brazil held a ceremony marking the 76th National Day of Vietnam (September 2) in Brasilia capital city on August 30.

Society Contests of Army Games 2021 kicks off in Vietnam The Military Medical Relay Race and Sniper Frontier contests of the International Army Games 2021 started at National Military Training Centre No 4 in Hanoi on August 31.

Society Fundraising campaign in Russia supports COVID-19 fight at home A meeting to review a fundraising campaign to buy Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine and transfer to Vietnam was held at the Embassy of Vietnam in Russia on August 30.

Society Programme helps children in capital city come back to school The Hanoi Youth Union and the Hanoi Children's Council launched a programme to help children in the capital city overcome difficulties amid COVID-19 and get ready to start the new school year.