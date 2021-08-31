HCM City shippers to get free COVID-19 tests
Ho Chi Minh City will test its shippers for free. (Photo: VNA)Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s current biggest COVID-19 hotspot, will test its shippers for free, deputy head of the municipal Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control Pham Duc Hai said on August 30.
On August 29, the municipal People’s Committee allowed the shippers who utilise tech apps to operate within Thu Duc city and Districts 8, 12, Go Vap, Binh Tan, Binh Thanh and Hoc Mon that are being hard hit by the pandemic.
However, they must have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot and tested negative for the coronavirus.
A total of 40,133 COVID-19 patients are being treated in the southern economic hub. On August 29, the city gave the all-clear to 2,372 patients and recorded 245 fatalities.
As of August 29, the city had administered more than 6.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
Hai said after seven days of tightening the social distancing order, the city has basically completed set targets, with a sharp drop in the death toll./.