Business Vietnam Airlines, Delta Air Lines to begin codeshare flights in Jan. Vietnam Airlines and US-based Delta Air Lines will begin their reciprocal codeshare agreement in January to operate Vietnam – US flights via Japan’s Tokyo, a representative from the Vietnamese national flag carrier said on January 2.

Business Fisheries sector to focus on standardising production for higher value The fisheries sector in 2020 will focus on granting certification to brackish shrimp farms (tiger shrimp and white-leg shrimp), tra fish farms and aquaculture in cages, Director of the Directorate of Fisheries Tran Dinh Luan said.

Business Vietjet receives 240-seat planes Low-cost carrier Vietjet Air has recently welcomed two new A321 planes at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCM City, bringing its total number of aircraft to 80.

Business Retail banking service becomes a trend among commercial banks Many Vietnamese commercial banks have moved to develop retail banking services, seeing it as a strategy to reduce risks and optimise their business results, according to insiders.