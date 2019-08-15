Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong (right) and Nagano’s Governor Shuichi Abe (Photo: VNA)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong has expressed his hope that the city and Japan’s Nagano prefecture will have more specific cooperation programmes in the time ahead.At a reception for Nagano’s Governor Shuichi Abe in HCM City on August 15, Phong said the southern largest economic hub stands ready to cooperate with the Japanese prefecture in tourism promotion programmes.HCM City calls on businesses from Nagano to invest in the city in the spheres of green energy development and environmental pollution settlement, and share experience in implementing health care and education-training models, he said.The official suggested the Nagano authorities create favourable conditions for Vietnamese to work and study in the host society, thus contributing to consolidating and developing the friendship between the two localities as well as between the two countries in general.For his part, Abe said HCM City and Nagano should step up cooperation in the areas where both localities have potential, and turn their memorandum of understanding on cooperation into concrete projects.Nagano wants to enhance cooperation with the city in labour, energy development, environmental protection, tourism promotion, education and training, he said.Abe added that Nagano will participate in an international travel expo in HCM City in September, saying the prefecture hopes to reach specific cooperation programmes with Vietnamese partners in this field.Nagano is working on programmes to support the Vietnamese community in the prefecture, Abe said, noting that Nagano wants to receive more Vietnamese students and guest workers.As of August 2019, 14 businesses from Nagano had invested in HCM City with total capital of 230 million USD.-VNA