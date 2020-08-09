Business HCM City suggested to collect infrastructure fees at ports Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Transport has recommended that the People’s Committee should collect infrastructure fees at ports to fund improvements to their facilities.

Business Foreign firms to gain greater footing in petrol retail market New policies are in the making to allow foreign firms to gain greater footing in Vietnam's petrol retail market, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Vietnam exports 3.9 million tonnes of rice in seven months Vietnam exported 3.9 million tonnes of rice, earning 1.9 billion USD, in the first seven months of this year, according to the Department of Agro Processing and Market Development under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Vietnam, Japan foster cooperation in industry, trade, energy The 4th meeting of the Vietnam-Japan Joint Committee on Cooperation in Industry, Trade and Energy was held in Hanoi on August 7 in the form of video conferencing.