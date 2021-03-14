Society HCM City: Youths to involve in Earth Hour 2021 activities, projects Youth volunteers will be involved in a host of activities and projects to raise public awareness of environment protection and promote the efficient use of power in response to this year’s Earth Hour in Ho Chi Minh City.

Society Vietnam proposes solutions to COVID-19 impact on migrants Vietnam has called on countries and international organisations to set forth roadmaps or frameworks and mechanisms for result-oriented cooperation in order to implement the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM) more effectively.

Society Relic site in Hoa Binh demonstrates Vietnam-Laos solidarity The Military Command of the northern mountainous province of Hoa Binh organised a ground-breaking ceremony on March 12 for a project to upgrade a revolutionary historical relic site associated with the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP).

Society Nearly 26 million USD spent on upgrading drug detox facilities in 2016-2020 A total of 600 billion VND (25.9 million USD) was allocated from the State budget during the 2016-2020 period to 38 cities and provinces to upgrade and repair drug detoxification facilities, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) announced on March 12.