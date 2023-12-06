Videos First batch of “Dien” pomelos exported to US The first batch of “Dien” pomelos, totalling 16 tonnes as part of an order of 48 tonnes, has been exported from Luong Son district in the northern province of Hoa Binh to the US.

Business CIEM sets out three economic scenarios for 2024 The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI)’s Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM) presented three scenarios for the national economy in 2024 at the Vietnam Economic Pulse Forum jointly held by the institute and UN Development Programme (UNDP) in Hanoi on December 6.

Business State budget collection from import-export falls nearly 17% in first 11 months The State budget collection from import-export activities topped 335.1 trillion VND (13.8 billion USD) during January – November, or 78.9% of the estimate, marking a year-on-year decrease of 16.8%, the General Department of Vietnam Customs said on December 6.