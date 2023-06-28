Society Vietnamese university honoured for training Lao health workers The Thai Binh University of Medicine and Pharmacy in the northern province of Thai Binh on June 27 received the first-class Labour Order conferred by the Lao State in recognition of its contribution to training human resources for the Lao health sector.

Society US soldier’ remains repatriated from Vietnam A ceremony to repatriate the remains thought to be associated with a US servicemember missing in action (MIA) from the war in Vietnam was held at Da Nang International Airport in the central city of the same name on June 27.

Society Khanh Hoa calls for NGOs’ aid in health, education, agriculture The People's Committee of Khanh Hoa, in collaboration with the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations, on June 27 organised a conference to promote foreign non-governmental aid into the central coastal province in 2023.

Society Lao-Vietnamese bilingual school concludes 2022-2023 academic year The Nguyen Du Lao-Vietnamese bilingual school in Vientiane capital of Laos held a ceremony on June 27 to wrap up the 2022-2023 academic year.