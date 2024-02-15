Videos Exploring Cham cultural heritage inside Po Klong Garai Temple Tower complex Located on Vietnam’s south-central coast, Ninh Thuan province boasts rich history and cultural heritage as a point of convergence for Cham ethnic culture. Among the Cham architecture in the province, the Po Klong Garai Temple Tower complex stands as a testament to ancient times.

Culture - Sports Vibe Fest kicks off in Binh Thuan province A six-day spring festival officially opened at NovaWorld Phan Thiet tourism and entertainment economic city in the south central province of Binh Thuan on February 12 (the 3rd day of the first lunar month), expected to attract more visitors to the province.