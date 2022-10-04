Society Authority maintains tough stance on safety violations on Hanoi’s “railway café street” The Vietnam Railway Authority (VRA) has insisted that it will take a hard line on railway traffic safety violations along Hanoi’s popular "railway café street" sketching across the inner districts of Hoan Kiem, Ba Dinh, Dong Da and Hai Ba Trung in its recent report to the Ministry of Transport (MoT).

Society Many parts of Vietnam see increased fertility rates during pandemic Fertility rates over the past two years increased across many localities in Vietnam, and it was even higher than the total replacement birth rate, said Director General of the General Department of Population and Family Planning Nguyen Doan Tu.

Society VFF offers condolences over football tragedy in Indonesia The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) offered condolences to the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) over a tragedy that left hundreds of people dead and injured at Kanjuruhan Stadium on October 1.

Society Floods kill eight in Nghe An, Ha Tinh Heavy downpours and floods in the north central region claimed the lives of eight people in Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces as of 5:30pm on October 2.