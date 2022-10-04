HCM City to build a series of new traffic projects
Ho Chi Minh City is speeding up procedures to start the construction of key traffic works at gateways by the end of the year, according to the municipal Department of Transport.
According to Tran Quang Lam, director of the department, the projects include An Phu Intersection and Tran Quoc Hoan Street connecting Cong Hoa Street to Tan Son Nhat Airport’s T3 Terminal. The National Highway 50 is also set to be expanded.
Recent road works in HCM City have very quickly created the impetus for other projects to be carried out.
Thu Thiem Bridge 2, spanning Sai Gon River connecting District 1 and the Thu Thiem new urban area in Thu Duc city, is a highlight project, with its unique design becoming an architectural symbol of the city.
The bridge and the Bach Dang Wharf Park connecting to Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street also create a unique scenic view which is popular with locals.
Recent upgrades of Provincial Road No 9 (Dang Thuc Vinh Street) in Hoc Mon district and Vo Van Kiet parallel road have cleared traffic jams, helping people travel more conveniently.
During the past two years, city leaders have directly inspected and urged the progress of compensation and site clearance for many projects, as well as helping projects overcome problems.
This can be seen from the construction of Long Kieng Bridge in Nha Be district, which was approved 20 years ago. After a more than two-year break due to ground-related problems, its construction was resumed on September 8.
More important projects
Lam said that after successfully controlling the pandemic, the city is focusing resources on traffic development to implement breakthroughs and improve people's quality of life.
The speeding up of traffic works also increases regional connectivity and promotes HCM City’s leading role in the southern key economic region.
"With determination and support from relevant authorities, investment procedures and capital allocation of key transport projects in HCM City are being accelerated, especially the Ring Road No 3 project,” Lam added.
According to Lam, the Ring Road 3 project is pushing its site clearance process to start construction in the middle of next year, with the completion of its expressway scheduled by 2025. This historic project would motivate other localities to step up regional connectivity.
For Belt Road No 4, the department is speeding up the research and pre-feasibility report to submit to the city People's Council this year.
HCM City is also accelerating a series of waterways and railways.
With seaport fee revenue combined with city budget capital, roads to the port will be upgraded within the next five years and this can bring into full play the port’s potential advantages.
The city will strive to create favourable conditions for investors to study and build a larger and more modern seaport in Can Gio.
"In the next five years, the face of traffic in HCM City will change greatly with the completion of important roads and highways and better connectivity between HCM City and provinces in the Southern Key Economic Zone. Relevant authorities are accelerating the progress of urban railway projects and adding other modern forms of public transport as well,” Lam said./.