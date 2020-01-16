Illustrative image (Photo: Moneycontrol)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology announced the approval of the municipal People’s Committee for the selection programme of an architecture design for the HCM City Centre for Innovative Startup.



Invited into this programme are capable, prestigious companies and architecture consultation organisations which have excellent experience on similar constructions, the Sai Gon Giai phong reported.



The organising board is going to ask participants to present three projects, each designed by one specific architect, and will choose the most outstanding one.



The municipal Department of Science and Technology said that the evaluation board consists of 15 people, at least two-thirds of whom are senior architects.



This centre will be built on a public-private partnership basis. Particularly, the government is responsible for preparing the site, constructing the building and other areas for common activities, offering supporting policies like training, event organisation, contest holding. Meanwhile, private businesses and startups are in charge of designing and investing in suitable equipment of their needs for a smooth operation.



The introduction of this centre shows the determination of the municipal People’s Committee in completing the city’s innovative startup ecosystem in order to boost the establishment and development of innovative startups in HCM City.



The centre is also supposed to be the link between domestic startup communities and their international counterparts.



The project for this centre was approved by the 9th HCM City People’s Council in July 2019. The construction will begin in the first half of 2020./.

