According to the plan, the new blood bank will be able to receive and store 1 million blood units per year until 2050.

The first blood bank has sometimes operated at its maximum capacity, a representative from the blood bank said.



According to HCM City's authorities, Vietnam had a population of 96 million and received 1.4 million units of blood donated by individuals six years ago, with one-third of the figure collected in the city.



The country's population has risen to around 100 million, which means the demand for storing blood has increased./.

