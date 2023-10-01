HCM City to build second blood bank
The Ho Chi Minh City will spend 700 billion VND (28.6 million USD) on building the second blood bank.
According to the plan, the new blood bank will be able to receive and store 1 million blood units per year until 2050.
The first blood bank has sometimes operated at its maximum capacity, a representative from the blood bank said.
According to HCM City's authorities, Vietnam had a population of 96 million and received 1.4 million units of blood donated by individuals six years ago, with one-third of the figure collected in the city.
The country's population has risen to around 100 million, which means the demand for storing blood has increased./.