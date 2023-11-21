HCM City to host first int’l pet fair in March
An overview of the press conference on Petfair Vietnam 2024. (Photo: congthuong.vn)HCM City (VNA) - Petfair Vietnam 2024, Vietnam’s leading international trade fair for the pet industry, will be held for the first time in Ho Chi Minh City from March 27 to 29, 2024.
Co-organised by Minh Vi Exhibition and Advertising Services Co Ltd (VEAS) and China’s Beijing Beyond Technology Co Ltd, the fair is expected to attract more than 200 exhibitors from 12 countries and territories, including the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, China, Germany, and the US, and receive over 6,000 trade visitors.
Leading businesses in the pet industry such as Jworld, China Ji Chong, La Organic, Ecoby Inc, Pacific Harvest, Fair Export, Fivevet, JSC, Darin, and Dexin will join in the fair, according to the organisers.
Exhibitors will showcase thousands of pet products and services, including pet food, toys, fashion, pet care services, vaccines, veterinary medicines, biological products, medical machinery, equipment and supplies, and furniture and equipment for pet hospitals, spas, and veterinary clinics.
Furthermore, participants will also have the opportunity to meet leading OEM/ODM suppliers to develop unique products in accordance to their demands and explore cooperation opportunities with foreign firms, they said.
Specialised seminars, training courses, pet shows, ‘Pet Top Model’, pet care skill competition and a VIP buyer programme will be held within the framework of the fair.
Firms can also seek to expand their dealer channels, promote their images, and position their brands through the fair's social media channels./.