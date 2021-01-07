HCM City to host Japan Film Week 2021
HCM City will host Japan Film Week 2021 - Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)
Hanoi (VNA) - A Japan Film Week 2021 will kick off in Ho Chi Minh City on January 16 to promote Japanese cinema to Vietnamese audiences.
This will be the third event of this kind held in Ho Chi Minh City following those organized in 2013 and 2014.
Hosted by the Department of Japanese Cultures, the week-long festival will feature 15 works, including feature films, cartoons and classic movies, which won many film awards./.