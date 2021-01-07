Culture - Sports Co Loa arrowhead mould collection recognised as national treasure A collection of arrowhead moulds preserved at the Co Loa ancient citadel site in Hanoi’s Dong Anh district has been recognised as a national treasure.

Culture - Sports Binh Phuoc exhibition promotes southeast region’s culture, tourism, food An exhibition to promote the culture, tourism, and specialties of southeast localities is taking place in Phuoc Long town in the southeastern province of Binh Phuoc from January 3 to 6.

Culture - Sports Turning cultural heritage into strength for national development: Deputy PM Dam Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has urged the National Council for Cultural Heritage to focus more on the preservation and promotion of relics to make them a source of strength for national development.​

Culture - Sports Vietnamese athletes ready to excel at SEA Games 31 Vietnamese athletes are training hard to do their best at the 31st Southeast Asia Games (SEA Games 31), to be held from November 21 to December 2 in Hanoi and ten nearby localities.