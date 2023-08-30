Ho Chi Minh City will host a series of cultural and sports events for local people and visitors during the National Day holidays. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City will host a series of cultural and sports events for local people and visitors during the National Day holidays from September 1-4.

Hot air balloons will be launched on September 2 and 3 on Nguyen Thien Thanh street in Thu Thiem New Urban Area in Thu Duc city.

On Nguyen Hue pedestrian street in the city’s District 1, there will be lion and dragon performances, drum festivals, and martial art performances of Vovinam, Wushu, Traditional Martial Arts, and Taekwondo.

Fireworks will light up the sky of HCM City on September 2 to celebrate the 78th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day.

From 9 pm to 9:15 pm, fireworks will be displayed at high altitudes at Saigon River tunnel and low altitudes at Dam Sen Cultural Park.

Visiting the Dam Sen Cultural Park on this occasion, people can see outdoor performances of martial arts, human chess, folk street music, circus shows, and puppet shows.

Visitors with their birthday falling on September 2 will be given a package ticket. Those with their birthdays in September will be offered free entrance tickets or 50% off package tickets.

Meanwhile, visitors to Suoi Tien Theme Park in Thu Duc city can play water games, visit Hung King worshipping temple, experience a farm model, and enjoy a large flower field. In addition, people can enjoy free-of-charge artistic performances featuring the culture of ASEAN countries, circus, and magic shows.

From September 1-4, Phuong Nam Theatre offers a water puppet performance “Ca Chep Hoa Rong” (Carps Turn into Dragons) at 10 am, 11 am, and 2.30 pm at HCM City History Museum.

The theatre also promotes interactive activities for kids, for example, experiencing the role of a water puppet artist.

Stages across the city are also launching plays to attract audiences during the public holidays./.