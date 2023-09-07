Director of the European-American Market Department Ta Hoang Linh speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam International Sourcing 2023 with a series of events will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from September 13-15, aiming to support domestic firms to engage more deeply into global production and supply chains, heard a press conference in Hanoi on September 7.



According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), the organizer of the event, many foreign supermarkets, distributors and retailers are making their shopping list for products from Vietnamese suppliers at the event, which is expected to connect foreign importers and domestic manufacturers and exporters.



Speaking at the event, Ta Hoang Linh, Director of the European-American Market Department under the MoIT said Vietnam International Sourcing 2023 will include an export forum, workshops, trade exchange programmes, and the Vietnam International Sourcing Expo 2023, which expects the participation of 300 businesses from different areas in the international supply chain.



This year, the event expects to welcome 8,000 visitors and 150 delegations from 30 countries and territories. It has received the greatest-ever interest from leading global companies.



Vietnam International Sourcing 2023 is a reputable event that draws leading firms in various fields, including food, garment and textile, footwear, handbag, sportswear, home appliances, furniture, and supporting industries.



Do Quoc Hung, Deputy Director of the MoIT’s Asia-Africa Market Department, said that over the past time the department has worked closely with the European-American Market Department and Ho Chi Minh City to invite enterprises and distributors in Asian and African regions to participate in the event. The foreign enterprises have shown interests in Vietnamese goods such as agricultural, processed food, and forestry products, among others./.